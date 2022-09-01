Studio Ghibli movies now available for digital rental for the first time

Some of the acclaimed films in animation history are finally available to rent online. Studio Ghibli has announced that 22 films from the studio will be available to rent on all major digital platforms including Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play and Microsoft.

The 22 films from the catalogue include Oscar winner Spirited Away and nominees such as Howl's Moving Castle and When Marnie Was There.

Each film will be priced at US$4.99 (S$6.99) and will be available in HD. The films will also be offered in the original Japanese language and English dubs.

This marks the first time a Studio Ghibli film is made available via digital rental.

In the past, Ghibli films were only available on Netflix before making a new home in HBO Max, but one's fate on a streaming service is never sealed as with most series available on streaming services, as plenty of viewers will know, were like seasons – they come and they go.

A still from My Neighbour Totoro.

PHOTO: Studio Ghibli

Viewers' chances of rewatching My Neighbour Totoro or any other Ghibli film as and when they want to depended on which platform has struck a deal with the popular Japanese studio.

And even then, subscribing to two or more streaming services just for the works of Hayao Miyazaki alone may not make the most sense financially.

While digital rental isn't as appealing as digital or physical ownership, renting is an easy, accessible and cost-effective option.

Plus, viewers won't be affected by the decisions of Warner Bros, Netflix or any other large conglomerate who are constantly battling for streaming rights.

Here's the full list of Studio Ghibli films available to rent:

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

Earwig and the Witch

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl's Moving Castle

Kiki's Delivery Service

My Neighbour Totoro

My Neighbours the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

Tales from Earthsea

When Marnie Was There

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises

This article was first published in Geek Culture.