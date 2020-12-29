Stylish #techcessories that'll zhoosh up your tech game

To that point, it’s no surprise then that when high-end luxury brands dip their toes into the tech market, there’ll be legions of fans eager to get ahead of the curve by landing their hands on the chic, newly launched tech gadgets.
From Louis Vuitton’s Horizon monogrammed wireless earphones, which are updated in fresh new colour ways since its first release in 2019, to Huawei X Gentle Monster’s smart glasses, it’s safe to say that self-expression has now evolved into brand new ways to include both cutting-edge technology and high-fashion, stylistic forms.
It just takes one look at the many designer AirPods cases in the market from brands like Dior, Chanel and Bottega Veneta to know how far-reaching the trend is.
Below, we’ve rounded up the most exciting and recent fashion-cum-tech crossovers to know right now.
After all, even if there’s no longer a reason to get dressed up to the nines, we can still gussy up our tech gear for everyday use. Scroll on and get acquainted.
Fendi X Chaos capsule collection
For its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, Fendi upped the ante by collaborating with British accessory brand Chaos, bringing us a collection of luxe, multifunctional accessories gilded in gold.
The collection boasts innovative gear that will turn heads, such as a touchscreen pen that works on both paper and tablet surfaces, and doubles as an earring.
Other cool offerings include a smartwatch case, headphone holder and iPhone holder – all of which sport a gold finish with contemporary decorative line engravings and are designed to clip onto Fendi’s belts, wallets, or its most iconic purses.
Fendi’s luxe sophistication is apparent in this line of accessories, and you’ll now be able to brand your favourite tech gadgets in these stylish gizmos from the House while brandishing them on your favourite bags.
Inspired by old Hollywood glamour and the antique charm of vintage cigarette cases and evening clutches, the collection is a treasure chest of goodies that beg to be acquired.
For more information, visit https://www.fendi.com/ca/woman/highlights/fendi-x-chaos.
Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear II
Chinese tech giant Huawei and cult eyewear label Gentle Monster have once again teamed up to release a second generation of smart eyewear that allows you to listen to music or pick up calls with just a simple double-tap on the side of the frame.
Released in November 2020, the eyewear from the collection is designed by Gentle Monster, and looks modern with its thick rims and oversized frames, all while delivering top-notch tech functions.
Think of it as a bluetooth headset and a pair of glasses (or sunglasses) rolled into one nifty device.
The rest of the functions are also designed for ease of use: just one pinch of the left frame and you’ll enter pairing mode; the controls can be changed on Huawei’s AI Life app.
Also, the speakers are built into the temples for the purpose of limiting sound leaks.
What makes the eyewear from this collaborative collection special and different from the first generation is that it comes with 13 new models, and specially designed arms made from flexible titanium alloy for a better fit.
For more information, visit https://consumer.huawei.com/en/wearables/gentle-monster-eyewear2/.
Louis Vuitton Horizon wireless earphones
Louis Vuitton’s Horizon wireless earphones were introduced and met with overwhelming reception in early 2019. Branded by the House’s iconic monogram, the earphones offer a stylish – and not to mention, high-fashion – alternative to the ubiquitous AirPods.
Here’s where things get even more exciting: these popular wireless earphones are bound for a fresh new update.
A new iteration of the Horizon earphones in a “Gradient Blue” design is due to be released on Jan 15, 2021.
Featuring the usual LV monogram flowers finished in mirror-polished steel, the original Horizon earphones are seen in a spring-fresh light blue colour. It also comes with a decorative charging case inspired by the brand’s Tambour Horizon watch.
It’s a fashion statement through and through, yet it also delivers in its enhanced technological features. The Horizon wireless earphones come with optimised Bluetooth connectivity, an induction charging mode, active noise-cancelling and ambient listening mode.
Designer AirPod Pro cases
AirPods have become somewhat of an omnipresent accessory in pop culture today, that plenty of high-end luxury brands have begun lending their touch on AirPods cases, each designed specially in line with the individual brand’s house codes and unique flair of course, for you to house your AirPods in the most fashionable way possible.
Our top picks of Airpod Pro cases include Dior’s blue Oblique jacquard case, topped off with the 30 Montaigne bag handle strap for an adorable micro bag-esque vibe; Bottega Veneta’s bright orange number made from nappa leather, featuring the brand’s signature Intrecciato weave and a contemporary long tubular strap; Chanel’s adorable white calfskin case that’s attached to an on-trend black lacquer chain belt.
These lavish cases are statement accessories in their own right, and can be carried as little clutch bags (in the case of Dior) or necklaces (ala Bottega Veneta), which makes the risk of losing your AirPods less likely.
This article was first published in Her World Online.