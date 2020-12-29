Stylish #techcessories that'll zhoosh up your tech game

To that point, it’s no surprise then that when high-end luxury brands dip their toes into the tech market, there’ll be legions of fans eager to get ahead of the curve by landing their hands on the chic, newly launched tech gadgets.

From Louis Vuitton’s Horizon monogrammed wireless earphones, which are updated in fresh new colour ways since its first release in 2019, to Huawei X Gentle Monster’s smart glasses, it’s safe to say that self-expression has now evolved into brand new ways to include both cutting-edge technology and high-fashion, stylistic forms.

It just takes one look at the many designer AirPods cases in the market from brands like Dior, Chanel and Bottega Veneta to know how far-reaching the trend is.

Below, we’ve rounded up the most exciting and recent fashion-cum-tech crossovers to know right now.

After all, even if there’s no longer a reason to get dressed up to the nines, we can still gussy up our tech gear for everyday use. Scroll on and get acquainted.