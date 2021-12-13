Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League debuts first gameplay trailer

December signals the start of the holiday period, and for those looking for presents to end off the year, The Game Awards 2021 is on hand to provide that video game goodness.

After showing off the reveal of the new Wonder Woman game, DC is not yet done. Rocksteady's highly anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is back, and this time, we got to witness actual gameplay via its new trailer.

Thanks to the new footage, we got to see all four playable characters in action. Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot were all given time to shine, and the combat is bound to be explosive as the unconventional team goes up against their superpowered foes.

Harley is nimble as one would expect, and her baseball bat can do some serious damage when it connects. King Shark is definitely nifty with his fists, and yes, he will be biting people's heads off.

Deadshot is a great option at range, while Captain Boomerang can do the same except with his trusty boomerangs.

There is still no specific release date revealed just yet for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but seeing the gameplay is a great step forward. We can expect to join the squad in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

We also got a look at the new Wonder Woman game, with Monolith Productions bringing the awesome Nemesis System to a new setting.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.