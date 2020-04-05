Summer Game Fest: Celebrate games with news from PlayStation, Xbox and more

In light of the cancellation of E3 2020, gamers everywhere have been left wondering just how would the latest and greatest from the industry get their time to shine. Fret not, as industry icon Geoff Keighley is stepping in with the Summer Game Fest.

A new "industry-wide celebration of video games" that will take place from May through August, we can expect "breaking news, in-game events, and free playable content" from major and smaller companies throughout the months.

Keighley will perform the role of host and curator, with both pre and post-shows that has the support of the likes of some big players.

They include 2K, Activision Publishing, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft Xbox, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Steam, Square Enix and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

"In these uncertain and challenging times, it's more important than ever that video games serve as a common and virtual connection point between us all. SGF is an organising principle that promises fans a whole season of video game news and other surprises from the comfort of home," said Keighley.

Events will be streamed via various avenues, including Facebook, Mixer, Twitch, Twitter, and of course, YouTube.

Details about specific events will be provided by the publishers themselves, and amplified via Summer Game Fest. Platforms like Steam and Xbox will also be offering demos and trials for their games in limited time periods. The Steam Games Festival: Summer Edition will begin this June 9-14.

And finally, on Aug 24, Keighley will be hosting and producing Gamescom: Opening Night Live, which will mark the end of Summer Game Fest.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.