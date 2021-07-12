Super Mario cartridge sold for $2m

Just two days ago, a The Legend of Zelda NES cartridge was auctioned off at the price of US$870,000 (S$1.2 million) (and it broke the record for the highest-priced video game collectable ever sold. However, it was broken in just two days by a copy of the classic N64 Super Mario game.

The highly graded and sealed copy of the Nintendo 64 iconic Super Mario game was sold at the Heritage Auctions for a whopping US$1.5 million, which is almost twice the price of the previous record held by the The Legend of Zelda copy.

PHOTO: Heritage Auctions

According to Heritage Auctions, it is one of the fewer-than-five known sealed copies in its excellent condition, with a 9.6 rating on the Wata scale. The auction started with a bid of US$100k on July 9 and ended on July 11.

While these games might be a classic and an icon for all gamers and collectors, the price tag still makes us wonder if they’re actually worth that much.

Besides video games, nostalgic and old collectables such as Pokémon cards have already taken the world by storm with their ridiculous prices. So check around your rooms and boxes for those old games and cards, you just might be a closet millionaire and you never knew.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.