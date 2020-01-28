Super Nintendo World set for Orlando, Hollywood, Singapore

Super Nintendo World in a 2017 concept video.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

After a mid-2020 opening at Universal Studios' Osaka theme park, a Mario-themed attraction will open in the company's Orlando location in 2023.

Super Nintendo World will be making its way to the United States as part of a new Universal Orlando theme park called Epic Universe.

At 570 acres, the new build will double the size of Universal's Orlando resort.

Super Nintendo World is a first named attraction for Universal's Epic Universe and its value was compared to the Harry Potter franchise; Universal already operates three such themed areas, spread between its Orlando, Hollywood and Japan locations, under an agreement with Harry Potter movie studio Warner Bros.

The park is scheduled to open in 2023, three years after the international resort company's Osaka campus starts accepting visitors to Super Nintendo World in Osaka, Japan.

Comcast executives commented on the timeline during a Jan 23 earnings call.

Super Nintendo World attractions are also intended for Universal Studios Hollywood on the United States's west coast and Universal Studios Singapore.

Nintendo recently profiled some of the ideas behind Japan's iteration of Super Nintendo World in a video fronted by pop star Charlie XCX.

It shows how visitors would be able to interact with the park using special wristbands and a smartphone app.

