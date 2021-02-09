Super Nintendo World's new videos show off the Mario Kart ride and more

We can’t travel to Japan right now, but at least we have these videos.

Super Nintendo World opened up at Universal Studios Japan on Thurs (Feb 4), opening up the floodgates of new videos and pictures taken by excited visitors.

Super Nintendo World looks like a Super Mario fan’s paradise, complete with a chaotic Mario Kart ride called Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge. New videos show off the AR ride:

The video above depicts the entire Mario Kart experience at Super Nintendo World, including queueing for the ride in a version of Bowser’s Castle brought to life.

You even get to see all the Mario Cup trophies in a case, before getting the chance to win a virtual one of your own. Youtube channel Universal Parks News Today has plenty more videos showcasing the rest of Super Nintendo World, including one that shows off the park at ground level:

It’s jaw-dropping, honestly. The park mostly banks on Super Mario nostalgia, hence the floating coins in the sky and overabundance of mushrooms and green pipes.

Hopefully, we’ll get more expansions focused on other franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong in the future. The latter is reported to already be on the way. The park also has secret Pikmin everywhere, so other Nintendo cameos are not out of the question.

I’ll leave you with a mouthwatering glance at the Nintendo-themed food at Kinopio’s Cafe, a restaurant with cakes, burgers and more themed after the Super Mario franchise. There's even a cake baked by Princess Peach, served with a special letter from the Princess herself.