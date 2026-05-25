'She never judged': Supercatkei on mum's key role in building shared experiences on social media

While some children may have their parents at their wits' end when it comes to social media consumption, Denise Teo had a different experience in her youth.

The content creator, also known as Supercatkei, revealed that her mother played a key role in helping her explore social media when she was younger, she said in a panel discussion at TikTok's launch of their Family Digital Check-In Guide on Monday (May 25).

Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam also attended the event.

The guide, which aims to support youth and families in navigating social media safely, was created in collaboration with charity organisation Touch Community Service in support of the Infocomm Media Development Authority's Digital for Life movement.

It features multiple-choice questions for parents and their children to gauge their individual preferences when it comes to social media usage, and will be a starting point for families to have conversations regarding online safety, TikTok shared.

'A very hands-on approach'

Speaking at the event, Denise shared her mother's importance in her introduction to social media.

"My mum actually took a very hands-on approach with me with exploring these platforms," the 28-year-old recalled.

Instead of having separate accounts, the duo would share one, and they would communicate the content they found interesting to each other.

"She would share it with me, and I was like, 'First of all, how did you know how to share something?'"

Her mother would then ask Denise questions about the content, ranging from context to any jargon or slang used.

This wasn't just an opportunity for Denise to teach her mother about social media — it also allowed the two to communicate as parent and daughter.

"She approached [social media] with so much curiosity — she never judged it even though I know every bone in her body wanted to," Denise stated.

"And that created a moment for us to then learn together."

Even today, her 62-year-old mother is still engaging with social media, contacting her daughter to learn and understand content online.

They may have shared moments of confusion, but that's something that will always happen, Denise admitted.

From gaming to values

Touch Community Service Cyber Wellness assistant director Shem Yao also emphasised the importance of shared experiences in a child's upbringing.

Shem explained that, although he dislikes playing games like Roblox and Minecraft, he still gave them a try to learn more about the things that his children are interested in.

These shared experiences lead to shared conversations, and then to sharing of values, he said.

"Trust that conversation will lay the foundation for the dangers to come," Shem added.

While every family may be different, Shem also encouraged parents to take "small steps forward" in guiding their children from their early childhood through to adulthood.

"We cannot protect our children and standby 24 hours a day, so we trust that our values will serve as a guiding post for them as they get older."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com