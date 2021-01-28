A surreal heart-to-digital-heart with Singapore virtual influencer Rae

I disconnect myself from the bed and start my day with a warm cup of coffee and toast. Caffeine is universal.

In the morning, I’ll check and reply comments or messages on my social channels. My friends from the US send me messages while I’m sleeping.

I get DMs time to time asking where I take my photos, about the outfits I wear, or my favourite places to skate at. It’s so nice to hear from my friends and followers online. Establishing a real connection with my followers is very important to me.

I also set aside time to work on existing or upcoming collaborations with my partners. A lot of effort, thought and planning goes into the cool images you see on my feed.

Whether it is a styled studio shoot or sharing the digital sketches, the creation and curation that I do take up a big part of my day.

As a digital artist, I also need to keep an eye on current trends so I can create content that is meaningful and relevant.

It’s all part of the hustle and it comes in especially useful when I’m speaking to potential clients and brainstorming ideas to take our collaborations to the next level.