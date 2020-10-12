Swallow up your stay home woes by watching people zipline into Godzilla's mouth

Being grounded takes on a whole new meaning with many stuck at home due to the ongoing coronavirus. And unfortunately, even if we can get out of our houses, the only flights available for the travel starved are the ones to nowhere.

So it seems that peak 2020 is experiencing new things by living vicariously through other people. And what better way to satisfy your pent-up travel frustrations than by watching a bunch of people zipline into Godzilla’s mouth?

https://twitter.com/kobenp_photo/status/1314143356943912962

As the activity itself describes, you can now discover what it’s like to be swallowed up by the iconic kaiju. The attraction which features this quirky zipline experience is part of Japan’s First-Ever Godzilla Museum.

It can be found in Njigen no Mori theme park, home to the famous Naruto & Boruto Shinobi-Zato (Naruto & Boruto Ninja Village).

https://twitter.com/asahi_photo/status/1314376891239989250

Many Japanese news outlets have started to feature their own first-hand ziplining experiences following the official opening of the attraction on 10 October 2020. The entire attraction is a 390-foot-long, 75-foot-tall, one-to-one scale of Godzilla’s head.

The death-defying journey starts off by bringing visitors within an in-universe movie that informs the public that the kaiju invasion has started. You can then proceed to the various shops and games available before facing the giant monster.

Diving head-on into the toothy mouth and coming out the other end in one piece sure looks like a whale of a time! We can’t wait for the travel ban to lift so that we can fly there ourselves and experience how it’s like to zipline into Godzilla’s mouth.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.