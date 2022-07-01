Switch to Android app now supports all phones with Android 12 OS

Google is making it easier for new Android users to transfer their data from an old iPhone.

As of today, the tech giant’s Switch to Android app on iOS will work with all Android 12 devices. In the past, the app was only compatible with Pixel phones.

PHOTO: Google

Transferring the data is easy. All folks have to do is connect their new Android to the old Apple phone through the use of a Lightning to USB-C cable or wirelessly over WiFi. Once both phones are connected, users will have to select what data they want to be moved over.

According to Google’s blogpost, users have the option to transfer photos, videos, contacts, music, messages and calendar events. The app even supports transferring WhatsApp messages. During the process, users will be prompted to launch WhatsApp to transfer over a full history of messages, photos, and voice messages.

The Switch to Android app is free. In the case you find yourself switching from an iPhone to an Android phone instead, Apple has its own Move to iOS app that has been available to help Android users switch to iOS since 2015.

