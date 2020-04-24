Switzerland projects Singapore flag onto iconic mountain peak as a message of solidarity

Initially praised for its handling of the coronavirus crisis and getting infection numbers under control, Singapore is currently being rocked by an alarming surge in cases — mostly within its community of migrant workers living in dormitories.

Amid the grim daily updates and the escalating need to tighten circuit breaker measures, Singaporeans could probably use a bit of brightness. Quite literally.

The iconic Matterhorn mountain, which looms above Zermatt, Switzerland, became the majestic backdrop for a projection of the Singapore flag earlier this morning (April 24) at 7:30am.

But why, you ask? It’s a sign of hope and solidarity during the global pandemic — Switzerland’s standing together with Singapore, two countries that share more than a little similarity between them.

The nightly illuminated displays at the mountain peak are part of a project spearheaded by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, who’s been beaming various images (national flags, hashtags, short messages, etc) since March 24. Together with five other people, he has been camping at an elevation of 3,000m to project the light show onto the mountain peak.

The choice of beamed images, according to Swiss news platform swissinfo.ch, is decided each day after Hoffstetter consults with the mayor of Zermatt and the CEO of Zermatt Tourism. Over 2.2 billion people have witnessed the displays so far, claim Hofstetter’s team.

“The Matterhorn has always been a symbol of Switzerland and a place of strength and stability,” notes the Zermatt Tourism website.

“Zermatt is convinced: as strong as the Matterhorn, so strong must the society stand together, be anchored and let the storm pass.”

But conservationists have argued that the displays, though carried out with good intentions, might actually be causing severe light pollution with animals like alpine ptarmigan and ibex being bothered by the bright lights. Mountain Wilderness Switzerland wrote on its Facebook page: “Light pollution against the pandemic? In our eyes, this staging is above all an inappropriate marketing stunt”.

Switzerland Tourism, however, found nothing wrong with the light shows and emphasised its message of hope and solidarity during the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic. The country has had 28,496 cases of Covid-19 so far, with 1,268 deaths as of writing.

Light pollution was of no concern to Singaporeans too, who were simply heartened by it all.

