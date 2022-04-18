Tableholic goes L-shaped as it brings larger desks to market

Local ergonomic furniture manufacturer Tableholic has gone large for their latest L-shaped desks.

Made from MDF and available in two colours and sizes, it comes with two motors and can lift up to 100kg in weight up to a maximum height of 1,250mm. The L-shaped design comes with a chamfered curve that is comfortable for the arms and has a special back groove for cables to drop down out of the way.

Where the largest previous size was 1,600mm x,800mm, the largest L-shaped table measures 1,800mm x 1,200mm. the company says that even though it uses a two-legged design, the specially crafted zigzag base used within the frame adds to its stability.

We’ve been seeing a number of desks for work and play from the likes of Cooler Master, Futuristic Home, Ikea, and Secretlab, but this is the first that comes L-shaped from the get-go without any add-ons. Omnidesk does have an L-shaped desk but that has three legs.

Tableholic says that the L-shaped desks are currently under a special launch price with the larger priced at $999 and the smaller 1,600mm x 1,100mm priced at $899. The special launch price will last until the end of May.

Interested customers can visit Tableholic’s website or its showroom at Coronation Shopping Plaza.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.