Taiwan Pokemon Go grandpa's gaming set up has evolved to 67 smartphones

PHOTO: Facebook/王翔裕
Germaine Wong
Geek Culture

Remember the Pokemon Go uncle that had 21 smartphones in his gaming rig?

Well, it's been almost a year since we've talked about him but it's evident that the Chen San-yuan, or Uncle Pokemon as he is more affectionately known as, is not one to rest on his laurels as he now runs 67 smartphones at once to play Pokemon Go.

Chen was spotted by a fellow Pokemon Go fan in Taiwan's Taichung City with his impressive 67-phone set up and is likely participating in a special Pokemon Go event taking place in the location during the Lantern Festival.

Chen initially started his Pokemon Go journey with just one phone, a gift to him from his son, but the set up soon evolved to 21 phones.

Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS has even asked Chen to be their brand ambassador for the launch of the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in 2019.

When he isn't out and about catching Pokemon and being the best Pokemon Go master that no one ever was, Chen can be found working as a Feng Shui expert and fortune teller.

For those who think that gaming is just for kids, let Chen and his 67 smartphones be a testament that gaming is for all ages, both young and old.

We wish Chen all the best on his Pokemon Go journey and who knows, the next time we see him, he might be sporting an even more impressive 100 smartphone gaming rig.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

More about
Digital Taiwan Pokemon Go smartphones

