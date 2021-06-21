Tamagotchi is coming back as a smartwatch with touch and voice controls

Tamagotchi, which was a craze in the 1990s, is coming back as a smartwatch. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Bandai is bringing back the virtual pet as Tamagotchi Smart.

The Tamagotchi Smart is an egg-shaped smartwatch that has a colour display with touch functions for users to pet the character. It also has voice recognition features to chat with the virtual pet.

Other features include a pedometer, a digital clock, wireless connectivity to interact with other Tamagotchis, and a battery life of about 30 hours.

Bandai will be launching the Tamagotchi Smart on November 23. It is reportedly priced at 7,480 yen (S$91.45). There is no word on its availability outside of Japan at the time of publication.

ALSO READ: Tamagotchi’s big comeback is a smartphone-connected toy that lets your pets raise a family

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.