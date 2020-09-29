Tan Min-Liang to feature Singapore skyline in global keynote for Razer's first ever convention

Considering the cult fanbase that Razer has built around its brand, it’s only natural that the gaming peripheral company would hold its own major convention soon enough.

Pretty soon actually. The first-ever RazerCon will make its debut come October 10 with a grand keynote delivered by Razer’s gregarious co-founder Tan Min-Liang in his hometown, right here in Singapore.

It should go without saying that Razer’s first convention won’t be a physical event held in an exhibition centre due to obvious reasons. Instead, it’ll be a full-day digital event that will be live-streamed globally across Razer’s Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels, where attendees can watch Tan host a “global mixed reality” keynote with the Singapore skyline in the background.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone around the world, greatly limiting physical events. We see RazerCon as an opportunity to celebrate gaming and the Razer community while setting a new standard for online events,” Tan enthused.

Mark your calendars for October 10th and join us for our inaugural RazerCon 2020–a full day celebration For Gamers. By... Posted by Razer on Monday, September 28, 2020

It would seem that the conference would be his platform to reveal a whole slew of new Razer products, services and announcements, though not much is known about what they would be, considering that much of their major product lineup have already been unveiled this year (fingers crossed for that insane three-screen laptop). Attendees should be able to get a first-hand look at unannounced products, though, in panels hosted by Razer’s product managers.

Gaming peripherals won’t be the only highlights too. Throughout the day, there’ll be exclusive content previews from multiple studios and partners so fans can catch showcases for anticipated games like Torchlight III, MechWarrior 5, Gears Tactics, and Resident Evil: Village. To close off the convention in spectacular guitar-bending fashion, the prog-metal likes of Herman Li (DragonForce), Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) and Tim Henson (of Polyphia) will be holding a concert together.

Razer hosting its own event shouldn’t be a surprise either. The company would have to take on a new strategy after most of the events where Razer would showcase their products — E3, Gamescom, Pax, etc — have been cancelled amid the ongoing pandemic.

And because this is a Razer thing, RGB lighting has to come into play. Viewers can turn on their Razer Chroma hardware during the show to sync the lighting effects to the musical performances. More info on the RazerCon 2020 schedule here.

