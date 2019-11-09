Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show

Jack Ma performs onstage during Alibaba's 20th anniversary party as the co-founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant steps down from his role as the company's chairman, at a stadium in Hangzhou.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

A tearful Jack Ma formally left Alibaba on Tuesday, donning a guitar and a rock star wig at an event for thousands of employees of the e-commerce giant he founded 20 years ago in a small shared apartment in Hangzhou city in eastern China.

During a four hour celebration in an 80,000-capacity stadium, Alibaba's billionaire executive chairman delivered on his promise of a year ago to hand over to CEO Daniel Zhang.

Costumed performers, some dancing to dubstep music and dressed in traditional Chinese dress, and singers paid tribute to Ma's reputation for dressing up and performing at big events, entering to a parade of floats representing Alibaba divisions such as shopping site Tmall and payment service Ant Financial.

"After tonight I will start a new life. I do believe the world is good, there are so many opportunities, and I love excitement so much, which is why I will retire early," Ma told guests and employees.

Ma was spotted at one point welling up with tears as staff put on skits and sang songs, prompting the topic "Jack Ma has cried" to trend on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Toward the end of the ceremony, Ma, co-founder Lucy Peng, and CEO of Alibaba's technology committee Wang Jian donned rock star-style leather jackets and wigs to perform Chinese pop songs. They were joined by co-founder Joe Tsai dressed in Marilyn Monroe style white dress and a blonde wig.

Zhang, also clad in rock-star garb, then delivered a solo, having earlier said that Alibaba would keep investing in areas such as cloud computing.

Ma's exit comes as Alibaba has grown to become Asia's most valuable listed company, with a market capitalisation of US$460 billion (S$634.6 billion). It employs over 100,000 people and has expanded into financial services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The company also said on Tuesday that it had adopted six new core values, among which one was a pledge to "respect the work-life balance decisions of every individual", marking a step away from Ma's recent comments urging tech company employees to work nights and weekends, which sparked a nationwide debate.

Ma also told attendees that he hoped to see Alibaba shoulder more responsibility to improve society amid the sweeping changes brought about by technologies like big data and 5G.

"It is not easy to be a strong company, but it is more difficult to be a good company," he said. "A strong company is determined by its commercial ability, while a good company is responsible and kind."

More about
Digital Alibaba Jack Ma

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES