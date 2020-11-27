Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday 2020

11.11 sales may have passed, but behold: Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales 2020 are coming! The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are one of the most anticipated sales especially for gadget-enthusiasts and shoppers in Singapore. Think about all the discounted electronics from Amazon, Lazada and more!

This is often the sales season whereby you can find all the good electronic deals at all-time low prices. With online stores providing up to 80 per cent discounts, it is the time of the year that you can finally own the latest gadgets without having to pay for the hefty price tag.

Black Friday Cyber Monday Electronics deals guide

Shop from US and other cross-border stores like Amazon, or shop a little closer to home at Dell , Lenovo and Dyson . Here are some of the electronics that you should keep your eyes peeled for!

Till Nov 29 Amazon Singapore Up to 70 per cent off Nov 26 - Nov 29 Gain City 10 per cent off sitewide Nov 27 - Nov 30 Lazada Up to 90 per cent off Nov 26 - Nov 30 Dyson Receive $100 Dyson voucher with any purchase (excluding accessories & tools)

Apple iPads

PHOTO: Apple Singapore

The iPad is certainly useful – but it does cost quite a lot, making it a luxury that not many afford. But with great electronics deals available this Black Friday Cyber Monday, might finally be able to get your hands on the latest iPad.

You can now shop for iPad Air & iPad Mini at the official Apple Store, both of these Apple products are available for Cashback via ShopBack. Do look out for terms & conditions to see which Apple products are available for Cashback.

Alternatively, Apple flagship store on Lazada is offering attractive prices this Black Friday Cyber Monday. If you shop with ShopBack – you can get up to attractive Cashback on the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch. Considering that these bad boys go up to the thousands, this Black Friday Cyber Monday is the absolute best time to snag one up.

Laptops

PHOTO: Lenovo

Laptops are also one of the most popular electronic gadgets that people buy during Black Friday Cyber Monday Sales, with savings of up to hundreds of dollars.

Other than stores like Amazon, you can also try to find affordable and quality laptops from Lenovo. This black Friday, they’re offering crazy good tech deals at up to 50 per cent off PCs, monitors and accessories. Bonus – shopping through ShopBack gives you up to 4.5 per cent upsized Cashback. Pretty sick deals!

Apple iPhone

PHOTO: Apple

Want to get iPhone 8 (or even iPhone XR)? Shop from the Apple store to enjoy 1 per cent cashback from ShopBack. Similar to the Apple iPads, Do look out for terms & conditions to see which Apple products are available for Cashback.

Other great places to look will be Lazada Singapore, where you can get Apple iPhone 11 with attractive Cashback with ShopBack. You can only expect greater discounts this Black Friday!

Vacuum cleaners

PHOTO: Dyson

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, one of the first brands off the top of our minds would be Dyson. Check out their powerful heavy duty cordless stick vacuum cleaners.

This Black Friday Cyber Monday, they’re launching limited edition Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro (in Nickel/Black). Even better – you can get up to 25 per cent Cashback with ShopBack on Dyson products.

For the more budget conscious, there are affordable yet quality vacuum cleaners available on Lazada and Shopee. Look out for notable brands like Electrolux, Midea, and Philips.

GoPro

PHOTO: GoPro

When it comes to Black Friday Cyber Monday sales, Amazon is one of the best online stores that offers generous discounts especially for GoPros. Amazon also carries many models of the GoPro so can expect to get your hands on a discounted GoPro during the Black Friday Cyber Monday electronics sale.

GoPros can be pretty expensive – going up to hundreds of dollars. But this Black Friday Cyber Monday electronics sales, expect bigger discounts and bigger Cashback. Do take some time to compare across the different platforms for the GoPro model that you’re looking at.

Kindle

PHOTO: Kindle

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are always amazing and Black Friday is the perfect time to get your hands on their Kindle. If you’re looking to buy an all-new Kindle, you can find it on Lazada, Shopee, AliExpress.

Bonus: Black Friday Cyber Monday fashion, accessories and beauty

Black Friday and Cyber Monday is also a great time to buy clothes, beauty and other fashion finds. Stores like Zalora, ASOS, Sephora and are dishing out amazing discounts, you can also enjoy upsized Cashback with ShopBack !

This article was first published in Shopback.