Tech to take centre stage with Republic Poly's business course

The School of Management and Communication (SMC) at Republic Polytechnic has been leading the way in using technology for its diploma programmes.

In its latest move, the SMC will tap on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) as it consolidates the diploma in business and sports management and the diploma in business and social enterprise under one diploma in business programme.

Announced last month, the diploma in business programme, which will also be a three-year course, will start in the new academic year in April.

Students will do common modules in the first year before choosing to pursue either sports management or social enterprise in the second year.

Students currently pursuing diplomas in business and social enterprise or sports management will not be affected by the change.

Mr Sim Choon Hou, director at the SMC, said the consolidation of the two courses will give students the opportunity to specialise in what they like.

"It gives them more time to consider if they want to pursue social enterprise or sports management," he said.

Data analytics is already a key tool used at the poly.

In a nod to technology and how it can even be used to make a traditional business more interactive, students will now be asked to use AR and VR for projects such as marketing campaigns.