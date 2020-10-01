Tech to take centre stage with Republic Poly's business course

Republic Poly's School of Management and Communication will do more to tap on augmented reality and virtual reality.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Hidayah Iskandar
The New Paper

The School of Management and Communication (SMC) at Republic Polytechnic has been leading the way in using technology for its diploma programmes.

In its latest move, the SMC will tap on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) as it consolidates the diploma in business and sports management and the diploma in business and social enterprise under one diploma in business programme.

Announced last month, the diploma in business programme, which will also be a three-year course, will start in the new academic year in April.

Students will do common modules in the first year before choosing to pursue either sports management or social enterprise in the second year.

Students currently pursuing diplomas in business and social enterprise or sports management will not be affected by the change.

Mr Sim Choon Hou, director at the SMC, said the consolidation of the two courses will give students the opportunity to specialise in what they like.

"It gives them more time to consider if they want to pursue social enterprise or sports management," he said.

Data analytics is already a key tool used at the poly.

In a nod to technology and how it can even be used to make a traditional business more interactive, students will now be asked to use AR and VR for projects such as marketing campaigns.

At the poly's open house - it started yesterday and will end tomorrow - static posters came alive through the use of AR.

Leveraging on smart devices, users can scan a code through an app or via a browser and watch as static posters turn into videos or 2D views.

Visitors will also be able to go on a virtual reality lab tour at the open house.

INNOVATION

Said Mr Sim: "Students are encouraged to think out of the box, to understand that innovating and digitalisation is what will keep them on top of their game and prepare them to be industry-ready.

"The use of technology will create more engagement with the public especially in marketing campaigns as there is a limit to the use of traditional ads and what you can do with them."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

