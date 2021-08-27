Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge adds April O'Neil as playable fighter ahead of 2022 release

Earlier in March, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was revealed to much fanfare, with the beat ’em up bringing back plenty of nostalgic memories for many gamers. Seeing the turtles do their thing against the Foot Clan and more harkened back to a much more simpler time, but that is not all that is happening in this new brawler.

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, April O’Neil made her debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge alongside a 2022 release window.

With her trademark yellow jumpsuit and trusty reporting gear, O’Neil will be fighting alongside the turtles for the forces of good. Her agility and far-reaching slide kicks can help her close on targets quickly, and nothing hits quite as satisfying as dropping a mic to defeat a ninja.

Aside from April O’Neil, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will of course have Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello as playable characters. Every fighter will be brought to life in gorgeous pixel art, and classic villains will be returning as well.

If you loved the classic TMNT beat ’em ups, then you will be in for a treat for the 2022 release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

