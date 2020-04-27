Telegram is bringing secure group video calls later this year

Telegram will be launching its group video call feature later this year.

In its blog post, Telegram takes a swipe at Zoom by claiming that "video calls in 2020 are much like messaging in 2013" where the apps are either secure or usable.

In case you missed it, Zoom came under fire recently for a series of security lapses and privacy issues which it promised to resolve within a 90-day period. As such, Telegram believes it can bring users secure group video calls later this year.

Telegram also announced that it now has 400 million monthly active users, up from 300 million a year ago. Moreover, at least 1.5 million new users sign up for Telegram every day and it is currently the most downloaded social media app in over 20 countries.

It took the chance to announce some new features such as a sticker directory with over 200,000 high-quality free Telegram stickers, a new attachment menu on Android, the ability to access Shared Media from the redesigned profile pages on its macOS app, countdown animation and explanations for its Quiz Mode in Telegram Polls.

If you're looking for free video calling apps other than Zoom, do check out our curated list of Zoom alternatives. We also compiled a list of virtual backgrounds that you can use to spice up your next video calls!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.