Telegram update allows video calls of up to 1,000 participants

Telegram is upping the ante in group video calls with its latest update.

The latest version of Telegram allows group video calls of up to 1,000 participants! This is more than what rival apps Facebook Messenger Room (up to 50) and WhatsApp (up to 8) offer. Telegram says it will keep increasing the limit until everyone on Earth can join one group call!

There are also other new features such as sending higher-resolution video messages, tapping on an expanded video message to pause, fast forward or rewind, the support of multiple video playback speeds (0.5x, 1.5x, 2x), press and hold on a timestamp in the video and sending it as a link, and screen sharing support in 1-on-1 calls.