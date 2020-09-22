Tempest Kirin V2: Are wireless mechanical keyboards just better for typing?

Mechanical keyboards — you either love ‘em or hate ‘em. Haters will say that they're just annoying and way too loud while fans will attest that these keyboards feel awesome to type and game on.

In this episode of Unwrapped, our host Jarvis takes a look at homegrown brand Tempest and its latest flagship product: the Tempest Kirin V2. Founded fairly recently, Tempest makes affordable wireless mechanical keyboards that look just as good as they feel.

Offering a satisfying typing/gaming experience without the mess of pesky wires to keep your desk tidy, the Tempest Kirin V2 is the company’s latest keyboard with a big bump to battery life and backlit RGB illumination. Because everyone knows that fancy colourful lighting means you perform better.

But will the wireless mechanical keyboard reign supreme in a matchup against a normal keyboard? Check out if he’s able to type his way to the top!

ilyas@asiaone.com