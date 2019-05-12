Tencent, Nintendo to launch Switch console in China

Chinese Internet giant Tencent and gaming titan Nintendo yesterday announced plans to launch the Japanese company's popular Switch console in China from next week.

Expectations for the console's launch in the world's largest games market has helped to push up Nintendo's share price this year. The console will be sold in China from December 10 for CNY2,099 (USD297), the companies said at a launch event in Shanghai.

"Nintendo has long hoped to provide Chinese consumers with Nintendo's games and entertainment, and now this dream has come true," said Shigeru Miyamoto, the renowned game creator of Super Mario Bros and Donkey Kong, said in a video message.

Nintendo had said earlier this year that it was working with Tencent - China's leading online video game company as well as a giant in messaging and myriad other apps - to roll out the Switch in China.

The Switch has become a huge global seller, aided by the release of innovative, family-friendly titles that have been well-received by critics and gamers.