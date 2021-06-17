Tesla expected to open service centre in Singapore next month

Tesla is expected to open its service centre in Singapore next month, July 2021. Elon Musk's electric car company will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Tan Chong Motor's Nissan dealership.

At the service centre, the Tesla Model 3 Compact, which is the only model available for purchase in Singapore, is expected to be on display. It is currently available for $116,364 before the Certificate of Entitlement is issued (COE).

Tesla has also appointed Christopher Bousigues, a Frenchmen, as the country manager for Singapore. As reported in The Straits Times, he is currently under stay-home notice (SHN) due to Covid-19 measures.

If you're interested in working for the company, they are currently hiring five positions in Singapore through their job portal. These roles include a supply chain manager, advisors, analysts, as well as temporary delivery assistants.

Service centres

Tesla's Service Center at California, USA.

At the moment, Tesla has around 140 service centres in North America, with plans to open more in the first half of this year.

Tesla's service centres are capable of repairing minor dents, scuffs, and scratches on vehicles. At the beginning of this year, the company told CNBC that these centres will provide repairs for various types of internal collision.

Suspension, axle damage, wheels and glass repairs may be included.

Charging points

Tesla's V3 supercharger.

The company teased its first supercharger in Singapore on its website in January. The target opening date has yet to be confirmed as of June. According to Tesla's website, the timing and location are subject to change.

A supercharger is a 480-volt direct current fast charger that can charge a car in 30 minutes or less. Normal chargers typically take several hours to charge completely.

Tesla has stated that its vehicles are compatible with Type 2 AC and CCS2 DC fast-charging stations installed by third-party vendors such as SP Group and Shell-Greenlots.

This article was first published in Motorist.