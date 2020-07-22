Tesla Singapore job listing suggests possibility of electric car maker setting up shop

Singapore and Tesla may not have had the best of relations, with CEO Elon Musk reiterating back in 2019 that the nation has been “unwelcome” to the company, and unsupportive of electric vehicles.

One year on, and it seems a partnership might be in the pipeline, as Tesla looks to the local market for five new roles on LinkedIn.

The company is seeking a prospective Vehicle Service Technician, Vehicle Readiness Specialist, Service Manager, Service Advisor, and Parts Advisor, all of whom are expected to be based in Singapore.

A detailed list of responsibilities and requirements has been included as well, with a focus on customer service and automotive repair.

A description of the job listing reads –

"Tesla Motors is looking for an experienced Parts Advisor to work on one of the most progressive vehicle brands in the world. This position requires a significant amount of customer interaction, so the ideal candidate will not only possess the customer service acumen, but also the ability to provide a basic level of technical support service. The role will require travel as needed and directed by management. If you are interested in becoming a part of a world class service team supporting the latest EV technology, we are interested in hearing from you."

From the looks of it, Tesla is likely setting up a physical store here, where drivers can have their vehicles repaired, maintained, or examined.

The possibility of a Tesla team in Singapore is surprising news, but it’s probably brought on by their likely withdrawal from Hong Kong in light of its unstable political and economic climate.

It’s not known when the project will take off, nor when an official announcement will be made, so we can only hope more information comes our way in due time.