Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event this week

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd chairman Jack Ma will speak at a conference on artificial intelligence (AI) to be held this week in Shanghai, an Alibaba spokeswoman said on Monday.

The two entrepreneurs will have a conversation in front of an audience on Aug 29 at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference which will run Aug 29-31, the spokeswoman said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk confirmed his attendance at the conference earlier this month. On Twitter, he also said he intends to launch a China unit of The Boring Company, his underground transportation venture, on the same China trip.