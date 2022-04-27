Thai cosplayer shows up as Cloud Strife to buy new Uniqlo Final Fantasy t-shirt

You have fans, and you have Fans. Like this Thai cosplayer who turned up as Cloud Strife complete with his Buster Sword for Uniqlo’s Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UT Collection. We have to applaud the amazing dedication.

Though the sceptic in the audience would say that he is probably paid to promote the new collection, with gullible people like us taking the bait.

Still, the cosplay looks pretty amazing. Perhaps Uniqlo should consider carrying some products that the cosplayer is wearing as well. We’d love one Buster Sword, please. It will go well with the US$12,000 (S$16,500) FFVI Terra figurine that Square Enix is selling (if only we could afford one).

