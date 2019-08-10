Thailand arrests man amid #royalmotorcade controversy on Twitter

Thai authorities have arrested and charged a man for posting "inappropriate content" online, cyber police said on Tuesday, as the man's lawyer denied reports his client had criticised the royal family.

The arrest comes after a spate of rare criticism of the royal family when a hashtag about a royal motorcade holding up traffic in Bangkok became one of the top-trending subjects on Thai-language Twitter.

The suspect - identified as 25-year-old Karn Pongpraphapan by his lawyer - was not charged under Thailand's strict lese majeste laws against insulting the monarchy, but was arrested under cybercrime laws involving national security.

Police referred only obliquely to the #royalmotorcade hashtag in announcing the arrest.

Siriwat Deepor, deputy chief of the police's Technology Crime Suppression Division. PHOTO: The Nation

"Over the last week, bad actors have started inappropriate hashtags on social media, resulting in the arrested person posting inappropriate content on Facebook which stirred hatred," said Siriwat Deepor, deputy chief of the police's Technology Crime Suppression Division, without elaborating on what the content was about.

Police did not identify Karn but said the person they had arrested had violated a section in the Computer Crime Act which punishes anyone "uploading computer data that affects national security" for up to five years in prison.

Siriwat said the suspect was arrested at his home on Monday.

Thai law punishes insulting the monarchy with up to 15 years in prison, but no new lese majeste cases have been pursued since 2018.

Karn's lawyer said his client posted historical comments about other countries' royalty but said the post did not repeat the hashtag.

"The comments he posted on his Facebook did not mention Thailand's monarchy nor the #royalmotorcade hashtag at all," lawyer Winyat Chatmontree said.