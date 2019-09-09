Thailand to legalise ride-hailing services by early 2020: ministry

Thailand has drafted guidelines to regulate ride-hailing companies and aims to legalize the services by March 2020, the transport ministry said on Friday.

Ride-sharing services exist in a legal grey area in Thailand, with police routinely stopping and fining drivers because they are not properly registered.

The guidelines require private vehicles to be registered and equipped with a GPS system, the transport ministry said in a statement. Drivers will need a public driver's license.

Ride-hailing firms must verify the identities of drivers and operate a 24-hour complaint centre, the ministry said.