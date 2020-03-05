These are the rumoured prices for the upcoming iPhone 12 models

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models with OLED displays later this year and the base price could be lower than previous years.

According to reliable tipster @jon_prosser, his source claims that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model is priced at US$649 (S$918) while the top-end iPhone 12 model will be priced from US$1,099 (S$1,555). Below are the rumoured prices for the different iPhone 12 models:

5.4-inch iPhone 12 with OLED display, 5G and two rear cameras - US$649

6.1-inch iPhone 12 with OLED display, 5G and two rear cameras - US$749

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro with OLED display, 5G, three rear cameras and LiDAR scanner - US$999

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro with OLED display, 5G, three rear cameras and LiDAR scanner - US$1,099

If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time that Apple is offering an iPhone with OLED display for less than US$999. Apple's first iPhone model with an OLED display, the iPhone X, had a retail price of US$999 at launch.

While Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 12 lineup in September, retail availability could be pushed back by a month or two. Apple is reportedly delaying the mass production of the iPhone 12 by a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some iPhone 12 models could only be available in early November.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone