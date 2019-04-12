These limited edition dbrand skins let you see through the back of smartphones

PHOTO: dbrand
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Dbrand is best known for its vinyl skins that let you stick a bunch of cool textures onto your phone, including ones that look like stone, leather, metal, or wood.

However, its latest limited edition drop may just be one of its most interesting yet.

The Teardown skins are based on YouTuber Zack "JerryRigEverything" Nelson's transparent-back mods, and they let you create the effect of a see-through phone without actually voiding your warranty.

The print supposedly lines up with the actual components inside your device, revealing everything from the battery to the camera sensors and other chips.

According to dbrand, every Teardown skin is guaranteed to be a "99 per cent accurate representation of your device's internals".

The skins will be available for roughly a week, and there's a countdown timer on dbrand's page.

In addition, dbrand is also selling Teardown skins made for its own Grip Case, should you want a bit more protection than just a vinyl skin.

The skin is just 0.23mm and will cost you US$19.95 (S$27), while the case version comes in at US$14.95 (dbrand is also bundling its Grip Case in for US$29.93).

Here's a list of all the supported phones:

  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max/iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11/iPhone XS Max/iPhone XS/iPhone XR/iPhone X
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+/S10+/S10/Note9/S9+/S9
  • Google Pixel 4 XL/Pixel 4/Pixel 3 XL/Pixel 3
  • OnePlus 7 Pro/7T/6T/6
  • Nintendo Switch
  • The list is slightly more limited for the version of the skin for the Grip Case - it is absent the Nintendo Switch and the OnePlus 7T.

The Teardown skins are available to buy now right here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital smartphones

