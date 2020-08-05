These Singapore-themed animal crossing outfits let you celebrate National Day in style

Celebrating Singapore’s birthday in the year of Covid-19 calls for an unprecedented and unorthodox approach, with health and safety concerns pushing festivities and performances to the online platform.

The lack of an electric live atmosphere and physical distance does not mean that the red and white pride will fizzle out, however, as the AnimalCrossingCelebrations Facebook page looks to unite Singaporeans for National Day through a costume party in Animal Crossing.

📣 Announcement: All 15 Download codes are out! Join us in celebrating National Day 🇸🇬 on 9th Aug by downloading any of... Posted by AnimalCrossing Celebrations on Friday, July 31, 2020

Taking place on August 9, 2020, the event encourages local players to wear any one of the custom Singapore-themed outfits, take an in-game selfie, and post it online.

There are 15 creations in total, all of which are inspired by local pop culture influences like Mr Kiasu, as well as the traditional costumes from various cultures and races including the Kebaya, Sari, Qipao, Kurta, and Baju Kurung.

All download codes (available now till August 16) have been added to their corresponding photos in the above post, but here is the full list for easier reference:

PCF Uniform: MO-7MCV-M0P0-QT8T

Liang Xi Mei: MO-B6T1-YKDS-M70Y

Kebaya: MO-0LC5-KY4C-JRN2

Mr. Kiasu: MO-KNDB-NK05-KLR8 / MO-49XG-BHL1-7CYM

Stand-Up Stacey: MO-H67L-1WMC-K2K7, Move-in Martin: MO-VTP4-30LT-CL68 (1 set)

Ang Ku Kueh Girl: MO-R7CY-BY23-GDFT / MO-MJXR-BJCJ-QTMB

Smarty of the Bookworm Club: MO-QS54-0CCP-L80X

Merli: MO-JC7C-G6MC-LPJV and MO-TK0P-VPST-50Y2

VR Man: MO-CXL1-NPSW-FD90

Team Singapore Athlete Jacket: MO-TPBF-VRXW-04V2

Baju Kurung: MO-SJPT-XYSB-CMY4

Kurta: MO-KWFJ-SKV2-G6WG

Qipao: MO-XWMQ-K2C5-GLWL

Sari: MO-WS1M-F37T-SB4G

Facebook/AnimalCrossingCelebrations

Ah, those are some familiar names indeed. The popularity some might have faded over time (Bookworm Club, anyone?), but they were undeniably a part of Singapore’s cultural identity at one point or another.

A neat, wholesome, and welcome homegrown project, this will certainly make for some great memories down the road. Join the celebration, folks.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.