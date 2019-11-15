Thief cracks into misplaced phone and loots over $4K from victim's GrabPay account

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

One way or another, everyone utilises some form of means to keep their phones locked away from prying eyes.

Amongst the plethora of methods available to smartphone users to secure their devices, facial recognition seems to be the one that most brands are leaning on these days (we're looking at you, Pixel 4).

But for the wary who might not feel comfortable about their facial data being collected, there's always fingerprint scanning, which some could argue to be a safer and faster process. 

Unfortunately for this 45-year-old software developer in Singapore, the fingerprint sensor on his phone failed miserably.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Lao Qiyan had been out for supper with his friends till late last Sunday (Nov 10). Intending to head home, he managed to hail a taxi on the streets at 1.30 am.

It was only when he returned home that he discovered his phone was missing. He immediately made calls to his phone, which were promptly declined.

"At that moment, I thought it had been an inconvenient time for the taxi driver to answer my call. After a while, I had tried to call again, but this time no one answered the call as well."

Initially, he wasn't too worried about it. That changed when he received a notification via email that an attempt to amend the information on his Grab account was being made. 

He began to suspect that his phone had been hacked — someone had tried to access his Grab account through his misplaced device.

He told Zaobao that to unlock his phone, either a fingerprint scan or password would be required. Never did he expect that someone would be able to crack his fingerprint lock.

When he tried to change his card details through Grab's customer services, he encountered some issues. As such, he thought to wait for a moment before attempting to access his Grab app again.

He only realised later on that someone had used his Grab account to transfer $4,151 into two unknown GrabPay accounts.

Lao Qiyan — who had already lodged a report about his lost phone to the police — had to file yet another police report about the illegal usage of his GrabPay account.

The police have confirmed that the report had been lodged and said that investigations are ongoing. 

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Grab

TRENDING

Woman loses $300k to &#039;Singtel customer service&#039; caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Woman loses $300k to 'Singtel customer service' caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'

Home Works

Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side

SERVICES