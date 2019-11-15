Thief cracks into misplaced phone and loots over $4K from victim's GrabPay account

One way or another, everyone utilises some form of means to keep their phones locked away from prying eyes.

Amongst the plethora of methods available to smartphone users to secure their devices, facial recognition seems to be the one that most brands are leaning on these days (we're looking at you, Pixel 4).

But for the wary who might not feel comfortable about their facial data being collected, there's always fingerprint scanning, which some could argue to be a safer and faster process.

Unfortunately for this 45-year-old software developer in Singapore, the fingerprint sensor on his phone failed miserably.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Lao Qiyan had been out for supper with his friends till late last Sunday (Nov 10). Intending to head home, he managed to hail a taxi on the streets at 1.30 am.