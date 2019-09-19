Three others in Singapore targeted through hitmen-for-hire sites

Read also

Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng, 47, a risk management executive, was jailed for five years yesterday after trying to hire a hitman from Camorra Hitmen.

The plot came to light after Mr Christopher Monteiro, a security analyst in his 30s, alerted a journalist at US-based media company CBS who then tipped off the Singapore authorities.

Mr Monteiro, who is based in London, has been credited with exposing several murder plots linked to such sites.

In July, The Tribune, a newspaper in California, reported that he was an expert witness in a case involving a man who tried to hire a hitman to kill his stepmother.

The man was jailed for three years earlier this month.

When contacted by TNP, Mr Monteiro shared details of three other targets in Singapore that he found on such sites.