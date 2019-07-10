TikTok bans paid political ads on its platform

PHOTO: Weibo/李牧
Reuters

Chinese video app TikTok said on Oct 3 it would not allow paid political ads on its platform as they do not fit into the experience it aims to provide to millions of its users.

Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.

"We will not allow paid ads that promote or oppose a candidate, current leader, political party or group, or issue at the federal, state, or local level - including election-related ads, advocacy ads, or issue ads," Blake Chandlee, TikTok's global business solutions vice-president said in a blog post.

TikTok hit the 500 million mark in monthly active users globally, according to a report in July by the South China Morning Post.

With the presence of celebrities like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, the platform is a hit among teenagers and post-millennials.

More about
Digital TikTok Advertisements

TRENDING

This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Neymar and Brazil teammates arrive in Singapore amid low-key welcome
Neymar and Brazil teammates arrive in Singapore amid low-key welcome
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be &#039;good and harmonious&#039;
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be 'good and harmonious'
Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her

LIFESTYLE

5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES