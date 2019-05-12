TikTok drops 'blunt' cyberbullying policy

TikTok has dropped a "blunt" cyberbullying policy, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app said Dec 4 after a report it hid posts by disabled, gay and overweight people.

People deemed "susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying based on their physical or mental condition" had the reach of their posts restricted, German site NetzPolitik.org reported, citing leaked documents from Tiktok.

People with facial disfigurements, autism and Down syndrome were among those to have their posts dumped down TikTok's algorithm so others on the social network would not see them, the report said.

Gay and overweight people "also ended up on a list of 'special users' whose videos were regarded as a bullying risk by default and capped in their reach", the report said.

When asked about the report, TikTok told AFP on Dec 4 that it now recognised "the approach was wrong" and said it had dropped the policy.

"Early on, in response to an increase in bullying on the app, we implemented a blunt and temporary policy. This was never designed to be a long-term solution, but rather a way to help manage a troubling trend," a TikTok spokesman said.

"While the intention was good, it became clear that the approach was wrong and we have since removed the policy in favour of more nuanced anti-bullying policies and in-app protections."

TikTok did not respond to a follow-up query about the specifics of the policy. It did not say when the policy was dropped.

However, according to NetzPolitik.org, the restrictions could involve limiting posts to a local rather than a global audience.