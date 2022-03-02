TikTok now supports video length of up to 10 minutes

TikTok users can upload videos up to 10 minutes in length starting from today.

In a satement to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the update and says it hopes to "unleash even more creative possibilities" for creators around the world. Prior to this update, TikTok users could create videos up to three minutes from July 2021. The original limit was 15 seconds before TikTok increased it to a minute.

TikTok states that the app update will roll out to global users over the coming weeks. Users will be notified when they get the update.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.