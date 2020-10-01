TikTok vid catches cops approaching group of youths dancing outdoors without masks on

Welp, that’s one expensive TikTok video with a production budget that far exceeded the expectations of everyone involved.

It should go without saying that it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when stepping out of the house to protect themselves and others from contracting a highly contagious disease that has already killed over a million people worldwide.

There are exceptions to the Covid-19 regulations — people are allowed to remove masks when engaging in exercises like running or jogging, but will still have to put them on afterwards. While one could argue that dancing is strenuous, performing a TikTok challenge outdoors with friends does not count as an activity that can be done sans mask.

TikTok user @lilbunny_23 and three of her mates learned this the hard way when a pair of police officers just happened to pass by as they did the Go Daddy Go dance challenge.

Unsurprisingly, the enthusiastic “yee-yee-yee-yee” and the flagrant on-camera breaking of the rules summoned the two cops to approach the group of youths. Unfortunately, the footage ended just as the police officers walked towards the camera, leaving the TikTokers’ fate a mystery.

Nonetheless, viewers were left entertained by the clip for capturing a moment seconds before disaster struck — the video has certifiably gone viral with over 28,000 likes and thousands of shares. Even local TikTok celebrity Jaze Phua took notice and had to ask what happened afterwards. Someone else answered that, yes, they did get fined.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

If the quartet really did get penalised by the cops that night, that would mean a $300 fine each if they were first-time offenders. In that case, the cost of making the TikTok video had been at least $1,200 — a price to pay to go viral, perhaps.

