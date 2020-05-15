TikTok's Asian 'Rich Mom' is totes #quarantinegoals

Who said quarantine fashion had to be drab? Not TikTok's 'Rich Mom', that's for sure.
Pairing a sweatsuit with her signature bold red lips and golden bling, 35-year-old Korean-American Chriselle Lim looks effortlessly richer and better than most of us (and to be fair, she is).
In some of her TikTok videos, 'Rich Mom' begins with a wisecracking disclaimer: "I don't know why people think I'm rich…". Right before proceeding to show off her seemingly ostentatious lifestyle — that is, travelling with a customised Louis Vuitton luggage while carrying a large Givenchy handbag that (spoiler alert) had another Givenchy handbag inside!
@chrisellelim
Hi, it’s me... your rich mom. Travel Carry On Edition.♬ original sound - chrisellelim
A peek into a day in the life of 'Rich Mom' during quarantine reveals a routine of fruit picking (from her back garden, no less), sipping on the bubbly and working from a "castle".
@chrisellelim
YOUR RICH MOM had a really exhausting and busy day 😂 ##yourrichmom ##momlife ##parenting ##quarantine ##quarantinelife♬ CEO of speaking French - c.est.bon.bon
If you're wishing that could be you, 'Rich Mom' is here to share — the lady dishes out plenty of lifestyle tips in bite-sized pieces throughout her TikTok.
While she does cover topics such as relationships and self-loving, the bulk of her content revolves around skincare and fashion to make you look just as rich as she is.
@chrisellelim
It’s me...your rich mom. My secrets on how to look rich-rich! ##styletips ##YOURRICHMOM ##tiktokfashion ##fashionhacks ##fashion ##style ##ootd♬ original sound - chrisellelim
Doesn't matter if you're on a budget because (rich) mother knows best.
@chrisellelim
Reply to @diyasajit1 I’ve seen expensive things that look cheap&cheap things that look expensive!Looking rich isn’t about the price it’s about style♬ Feels - Calvin Harris
But beyond the literal glam and glitter, 'Rich Mom' is just a tongue-in-cheek persona Lim embodied after a Twitter user reshared her video calling her, well, a rich mum.
In a video uploaded to her YouTube, Lim described 'Rich Mom' as someone who "lives a fabulous life, she flaunts. She's just fabulous and has absolutely no shame."
Lim herself, on the other hand, is a fashion stylist, blogger, entrepreneur, influencer, mother of two and way more down to earth.
Between her regular Instagram and YouTube posts, 'Rich Mom' will remain a fraction of her online content, but she's definitely here to slay.
