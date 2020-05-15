TikTok's Asian 'Rich Mom' is totes #quarantinegoals

Who said quarantine fashion had to be drab? Not TikTok's 'Rich Mom', that's for sure.

Pairing a sweatsuit with her signature bold red lips and golden bling, 35-year-old Korean-American Chriselle Lim looks effortlessly richer and better than most of us (and to be fair, she is).

In some of her TikTok videos, 'Rich Mom' begins with a wisecracking disclaimer: "I don't know why people think I'm rich…". Right before proceeding to show off her seemingly ostentatious lifestyle — that is, travelling with a customised Louis Vuitton luggage while carrying a large Givenchy handbag that (spoiler alert) had another Givenchy handbag inside!

A peek into a day in the life of 'Rich Mom' during quarantine reveals a routine of fruit picking (from her back garden, no less), sipping on the bubbly and working from a "castle".

If you're wishing that could be you, 'Rich Mom' is here to share — the lady dishes out plenty of lifestyle tips in bite-sized pieces throughout her TikTok.

While she does cover topics such as relationships and self-loving, the bulk of her content revolves around skincare and fashion to make you look just as rich as she is.

Doesn't matter if you're on a budget because (rich) mother knows best.

@chrisellelim Reply to @diyasajit1 I’ve seen expensive things that look cheap&cheap things that look expensive!Looking rich isn’t about the price it’s about style ♬ Feels - Calvin Harris

But beyond the literal glam and glitter, 'Rich Mom' is just a tongue-in-cheek persona Lim embodied after a Twitter user reshared her video calling her, well, a rich mum.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube, Lim described 'Rich Mom' as someone who "lives a fabulous life, she flaunts. She's just fabulous and has absolutely no shame."

Lim herself, on the other hand, is a fashion stylist, blogger, entrepreneur, influencer, mother of two and way more down to earth.

Between her regular Instagram and YouTube posts, 'Rich Mom' will remain a fraction of her online content, but she's definitely here to slay.

