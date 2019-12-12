Tim Cook urges Singapore kids to code, talks about possible third store here

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, alongside Quizercise co-creator Faith Lim. Faith is one of the 100 graduates of Apple’s Swift Accelerator coding programme.
PHOTO: Apple
Irene Tham
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - If children can learn only one language other than their native one, it should be coding because "coding is a global language", said Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook.

Mr Cook, who was on his first trip to Singapore since taking over the helm at the tech giant in 2011, also met iOS developers and secondary school students apart from calling on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This was no coincidence.

Growing the Apple developer ecosystem is a key agenda of Mr Cook's two-day visit to Singapore, and he wanted to reach out to a potential army of coders while they are still in school.

During The Straits Times' 20-minute interview with him on Wednesday (Dec 11), he talked about Apple opening a third store in Singapore and about helping students and adults come of age in the digital economy.

He likened learning coding to speaking a global language and being equipped for jobs of the future. "Even the most spoken languages are regional," he said, referring to common languages such as English and Mandarin.

Although coding will not establish new frontiers for the human race, it provides an opportunity for creative problem-solving and, as such, should be injected into Math, History or English classes, he said.

For instance, he watched how children used the iPad and augmented reality tools to learn about plastic pollution during his visit to Apple's Orchard Road retail store earlier on Wednesday. He said it is a testament to the potential coding provides.

"If we can visualise a greener future, we can make it real," he wrote in his Twitter post about the event.

Mr Cook also visited the Singapore School of Science and Technology to meet with some 30 secondary school students who have graduated from Apple's Swift Accelerator coding programme.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook with some of the 100 graduates of the Swift Accelerator programme on Dec 11, 2019. PHOTO: Apple

Swift Accelerator has been running in Singapore since January 2018, with a total 100 graduates from 17 secondary schools having gone through over 180 hours of coding lessons to date.

Among the graduates are Faith Lim, 13, from Nanyang Girls' High School and Kim Hyeong Hu, 15, from Admiralty Secondary School who have created a quiz game app called Quizercise to make exercising more fun.

Mr Cook also told The Straits Times that the tech firm "could use a third (retail) store" in Singapore as the Orchard store was "pretty full".

But he would not confirm if the dome-like structure emerging from the water at Marina Bay Sands is Apple's third flagship store here - as reported by ST, citing sources, earlier this year.

Asked why Singapore needs a third store, he said: "We try to look at where people are and where people live and arrange the Apple stores where it's reasonably convenient to go to."

Singapore is a popular tourist destination, he added.

Mr Cook also posted on Twitter a picture of himself eating chwee kueh, a type of steamed rice cake with preserved radish, with local iPhone photographers at Tiong Bahru Market.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, PM Lee - who met Mr Cook - wrote about Apple's long ties with Singapore and how the tech scene has evolved since he previously met four years ago.

Apple has been in Singapore for almost 40 years; its printed circuit boards for the Apple IIe and the candy-coloured iMacs were made here decades ago.

"While Apple no longer manufactures devices here, many Singaporeans work in Apple locally and around the world, and many more are fans of their gadgets," PM Lee added in his post.

Had a good time catching up with Apple CEO Tim Cook today. It’s been almost 4 years since we met, so we had a lively...

Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday, 11 December 2019

Over the last five years, Apple's headcount here has doubled. The tech giant now hires some 3,200 people, one-third of whom are retail staff. The remaining two-thirds comprise sales, marketing, communications, finance and research and development personnel.

"If you look at all the different things going on in Singapore, it tends to be a microcosm of things going on in Cupertino," said Mr Cook.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital Apple iPhones

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE

SERVICES