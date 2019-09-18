Tinder breaks into scripted original content, wraps filming first video series: Sources

PHOTO: Instagram/tinder
Reuters

Popular dating app Tinder has wrapped filming on its first television series, as owner Match Group Inc seeks to dive deeper into creating original content, people with direct knowledge of the project told Reuters.

Making new shows is part of a larger strategy that will be revealed in the near future, a spokeswoman told Reuters, declining to elaborate on the plans. The source familiar with the production said it is Tinder's first foray into creating an online platform for scripted video content.

The multi-episode series centres on an "apocalyptic" storyline and includes a relationship subplot but is not directly connected to Tinder's core dating app business, the source said. It was filmed in Mexico City in late August.

Tinder's move should not be a big surprise given its ownership. Parent company Match is majority-owned by IAC, founded by Hollywood legend and IAC Chairman Barry Diller.

Last October, Tinder launched a lifestyle website called Swipe Life to publish original content including articles and videos about dating and relationships.

Offering original content is an increasingly popular strategy for the mostly US-based technology and retail industries that have already attracted millions of devoted users. Walmart Inc is working with MGM to boost Walmart's Vudu video service. Costco Wholesale Corp has also considered video plans to keep customers interested in the brand.

The strategy seeks to engage users on a deeper level even when they are not using the service. That could help Match hold on to its rapidly growing customers. Its shares have risen more than 75 per cent this year as it continues to add subscribers.

Reuters reported in April that Airbnb Inc, the start-up for booking home rentals around the world, has ambitions to develop a slate of original shows to whet customers' appetite for travel.

For several years, Airbnb has considered various ideas for creating or licensing mini-series and documentaries about travel, and shows featuring Airbnb homes, guests and hosts, according to the Reuters story.

It was not clear when Tinder's first series will launch or how Match Group will promote it.

More about
Digital videos

TRENDING

Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse&#039;s corpse after strangling her
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they&#039;re too poor to buy milk
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk
Mayday&#039;s Ashin&#039;s surprise cameo in Jay Chou&#039;s newest MV isn&#039;t the only easter egg in it
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Senior manager lost $1 million in &#039;inheritance money&#039; scam
Senior manager lost $1 million in 'inheritance money' scam
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport&#039;s record drop in passengers?
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport's record drop in passengers?
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict

LIFESTYLE

$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S&#039;pore outlet &amp; other deals this week
$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S'pore outlet & other deals this week
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can &#039;matchmake&#039; you with a stranger
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can 'matchmake' you with a stranger
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents

SERVICES