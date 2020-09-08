Tinder dating is now a choose your own adventure game

Who knew Tinder could get so exciting! Tinder is launching an in-app interactive event titled Swipe Night.

The game comes in the form of a 7 minutes video story where Tinder users can swipe to choose their choices that dictates the storyline and impact who they match with at the end of the journey. Much like Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

PHOTO: Tinder

Directed by 24-year old Karena Evans (Drake’s go-to music video director) and written by Nicole Delaney (Big Mouth) and Brandon Zuck (Five Points, Facebook Watch), the story of Tinder’s Swipe Night goes like this:

“Swipe Night follows a group of friends, with Tinder members playing the protagonist, during the final hours before an asteroid hits Earth.

As the story unfolds, members will be challenged with moral dilemmas and practical choices that impact what happens next and who they match with once the event ends.

But they’ll have to act fast: there are only seven seconds to make each decision.

Each week, key choices are added to a member’s Tinder profile so there’s plenty of material for post-apocalyptic banter and icebreakers that don’t involve face masks.”

PHOTO: Tinder

Swipe Night will be held on three consecutive Saturdays starting Sept 12, 2020. Each event will take place at 10am no matter where the user is situated in the world and will end at midnight Sunday.

Tinder’s Swipe Night dates are as follows:

Sept 12 (Saturday)

Sept 19 (Saturday)

Sept 26 (Saturday)

This article was first published in Geek Culture.