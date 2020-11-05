Tokyo Game Show 2020 has been cancelled due to Covid-19, will go digital instead

This was inevitable, really.

The physical event for Tokyo Game Show 2020 has been cancelled, due to the current pandemic. The annual event was scheduled to be held from September 24 to 27, but will go fully digital this year instead.

The management company behind Tokyo Game Show 2020 gave this statement:

"Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organiser and the co-organisers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and co-operation."

Tokyo Game Show now joins a long list of massive annual gaming events cancelled due to Covid-19, including E3 2020, Gamescom 2020 and Taipei Game Show 2020.

The latter two events are taking things online as well, but E3 2020 has opted out this year - replaced by a fully-digital event called Summer Game Fest.

Despite these cancellations, it looks like gamers still have a lot to look forward to.

Electronic Arts recently announced that EA Play Live will still happen on June 11, 2020 digitally, while the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account announced an enigmatic new event called Night City Wire on the same day.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.