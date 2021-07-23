Tokyo Olympics staff get help from Alibaba Cloud to manage heat risks

Alibaba will be using a combination of technology to ensure that staff working at the Tokyo Olympic Games will be safe from heatstroke during the event.

First, an in-ear device helps keep track of the body temperature and heart rate of the Olympic onsite staff in Tokyo.

Based on the body temperature, heart rate and the environment index, a cloud-based system will identify the level of heatstroke risk in real-time for individual working staff.

Alerts will then be sent to those being exposed to a high level of risk along with recommended precautionary measures – such as drinking more water – to reduce the chances of getting heatstroke.

Hidemasa Nakamura, Chief of the Main Operations Centre (MOC) of the Tokyo Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said:

The Tokyo Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games is working on various measures to protect working staff from the heat.

Although it is expected to be extremely hot during the Olympic Games, we will provide support for the staff working for the operation of the Games. The cloud-based technology provided by Alibaba plays an important role here.

Other Alibaba Cloud uses at the Games

