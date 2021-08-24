Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction details co-op features in new gameplay trailer

The Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchise may have its roots dating back to the ’90s era, but it’s far from reaching the end of the line.

As tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege continues to enjoy fresh updates, with the most recent being the addition of new operator and the game’s first trans character Anja “Osa” Janković, the upcoming world of Rainbow Six Extraction is not getting left in the dust.

Ubisoft has released an official gameplay reel for the next mainline entry in the series, which showcases a slate of co-op features that includes a deep operator progression system, four adjustable difficulty levels, 12 ever-evolving maps, 13 dynamic mission objectives, over 90 guns and gadgets, a unique ranked mode, and extensive post-launch support for free.

Players will start out as a member of the REACT Team, where they have to assemble a squad of up to three players to eliminate mysterious alien creatures known as Archæans.

More than 65 weapons, 10 legacy Rainbow Six Siege tech, and 15 exclusive REACT equipment are up for grabs, with a full-solo experience set aside for those who want to go at their own pace.

To counter the foreign threat, individuals will be deployed to four different regions across the US: New York, San Francisco, and two other unannounced territories.

PHOTO: Ubisoft Montreal

A total of 12 maps can be explored, and each has been designed to be roughly thrice the size of previous Rainbow Six Siege maps. Different dynamic modifiers have been added for more varied gameplay and increased replayability as well.

That isn’t the only link to its soon-to-be predecessor, however. For existing fans, Extraction is set to both incorporate new lore into the Rainbow Six universe and feature familiar faces from Siege.

More prominently, the game will allow players to progress through a custom leveling system for each of the 18 Rainbow Six operators – a first in the franchise’s history – such that they can upgrade their operator’s gear, weapons, and abilities in a brand-new way.

Levelling up, meanwhile, grants them access to content like additional unlockable containment zones, operators, customisation items, new REACT tech, higher difficulty levels, and more.

Among the list of gameplay features that run the gamut from parasitic mutation challenges to the nests, spores, and Sprawl elements, the high-risk-high-reward playstyle is worth a mention for challenge seekers.

While players can choose to simply collect their rewards, those who go deeper into each map’s subzones are entitled to richer rewards at the risk of greater dangers.

Should the endeavour end up in a failure, teammates will have the chance to rescue downed operators from the containment zone, which removes their Missing-In-Action (MIA) status.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is scheduled for worldwide launch on January 2022 with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression in store for the Xbox Series X|S. Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC via Ubisoft Store.

Further information on specific mechanics, including a PvE system called Maelstrom Protocol, will be detailed at a later date, but what’s known is that fans who play both Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction can instantly unlock the latter’s entire 18-operator lineup in Siege, and receive the elite United Front cosmetic bundles in both games as an extra bonus goodie.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.