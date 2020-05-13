Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake shreds its way to PS4, Xbox One & PC this September

We definitely saw this coming, but it is still good news nonetheless. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is back with a vengeance, courtesy of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy studio Vicarious Visions.

Together with Activision, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be a compilation remake of the first two games made for modern consoles and PC via the Epic Game Store, and launches September 4.

This includes all of the levels in the first two games, even the secret ones, so you can experience the joy of flips, tricks, and more just like how you remembered it.

Classic locations, familiar but banging soundtrack, and legendary skaters await. Plus, the remake will feature a more elaborate create-a-park mode, and brand-new online multiplayer modes along with local multiplayer.

Preordering the game will also net you early access to the demo of the iconic Warehouse level. Did we mention it is all in stunning 4K resolution? Awesome.

Vicarious Visions are no strangers to the franchise, having worked on portable versions of the skate sim back in the day. "I believe that makes us the ideal studio to faithfully remaster Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2," said Vicarious Visions COO Simon Ebejer.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

"The challenge of a faithful remaster is knowing where to push the boundaries, and what to keep sacred," he added. "It's important to capture the original experience."

The goal, he explains, was to "make it feel like a game meant for 2020." These are lessons the team have learned while working on Crash.

While later variations on the revered franchise ranged from adequate to mediocre, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 gives us a chance to relive the magic once more from where it all began, when these were the best games in the franchise anyone can remember.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will release on September 4 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

