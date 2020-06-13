Top 7 cordless vacuum cleaners in 2020

Picking the right vacuum for your home might seem an easy task to accomplish at first but once you start digging a little deeper, you'll realise there's more to consider about a cordless vacuum cleaner than simply it's price tag and the various bells and whistles it comes with.

You will have to make sure it does its job well (as any vacuum cleaner should), it should ideally be easy to maintain and not too heavy, as well as versatile enough to work well on both hardwood and carpeted floors.

On the specifications side, do you want something light enough to carry around, or one with enough suction power aka Pa, a unit of measurement for atmospheric pressure, where the higher the number, the better your vacuum will be able to help clean your home.

A vacuum cleaner with a power of 1,000Pa (as sad as it sounds) will only be able to suck up dust while one with a suction power of 16,000Pa will not only be able to suck up dust and hair, but also food crumbs and debris.

It might seem like a chore to do all that research but don't worry, we've done most of the heavy lifting for you with this quick and easy guide on cordless vacuum cleaners to help you select the perfect vacuum for your home.

Dyson V11 Absolute ($999)

PHOTO: Dyson

Dyson took what made the V10 one of the best vacuum cleaners of its time and added significant improvements to it, especially with regards to its design and battery.

This resulted in the Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, which is arguably one of the absolutely best vacuum cleaners you can buy, provided you can afford its rather steep price tag.

It comes with a new V11 motor that gives it powerful suction capabilities, meaning it performs well no matter the surface. The V11 Absolute is also highly adaptable with numerous different tools available to help you reach crevices normal vacuum cleaners might have difficulty cleaning.

Not only that, the V11 also comes with an informative LCD screen to give you an idea of how much battery you have left based on the mode you chose: Eco (for better battery life), Medium (for general use), and Boost (for when you need that extra bit of power to vacuum something particularly difficult).

Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua ($729)

PHOTO: Philips

It goes without saying that vacuuming and mopping the house is a downright chore and incredibly tiring to do, especially after a long day at work. Fortunately, the Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua combines both the chore for you so you'll now be able to vacuum and mop your house at the same time.

After all, why do the two tasks separately when you can now do it together and spend that extra time doing something better? As the only vacuum + mop on this list, it also explains the premium you pay, for the additional cleaning feature.

The Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua comes with a 360-degree suction nozzle as well as LED lights at the front of the head to make sure you're better able to spot dirt on your floor to clean.

It also features a 0.28L water tank that dispenses water into a microfibre cloth by the head of the nozzle as you go about mopping and vacuuming. However, as mentioned, the inclusion of its new mopping upgrade does result in the Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua being fairly pricier than most other cordless vacuum cleaners, being priced at $799.

Roidmi S1E ($299)

PHOTO: Roidmi

If the above two vacuum cleaners are way out of your price range then you can certainly consider the Roidmi S1E, the entry-level vacuum cleaner in Roidmi's S Series. It weighs only 1.3kg, making it easy to carry and use in both stick cleaner or handheld mode.

It also comes with a large, ergonomic 270-degree handle to ensure an easy grip and comfortable vacuuming experience.

The Roidmi S1E also does not disappoint noise-wise as the softer tones of its motor make it easy to hold a conversation while vacuuming without having to raise your voice just to be heard.

Plus it also does not hurt that the S1E comes in a stylish looking white frame that'll fit right into most households, and comes with a battery that is capable of lasting for 40mins before needing to be charged.

Dibea F20 Max ($232)

PHOTO: Dibea

An upgrade from the Dibea D18, the F20 Max comes with numerous new features such as improved suction, versatility as well as usability. Compared to the 4-5 hour long charging time of the D18, you will only need to charge to F20 Max for 2 to 3 hours before it is good to go again.

Not only that, but the F20 Max also comes with removable batteries so if you don't wish to wait for hours just to use your vacuum cleaner again, simply have another battery on hand, pop that in and you're good to go.

The F20 Max weighs 2.5kg, which though isn't extremely heavy, it still weighs significantly more than some of the other vacuum cleaners on this list and if a lightweight and easy to carry around vacuum is important to you, this is a factor you will need to consider about the F20 Max.

Aside from that, the F20 Max comes with an impressive 25,000Pa of suction power, which means dust and dirt on your floor will be sucked up immediately without you needing to go over the area again.

There are also three different speed controls you can toggle on the F20 Max, much like the Dyson V11 Absolute, with indicator lights on the back of the vacuum to let you know which mode you are on: Energy Friendly Mode for dust, hair, and scraps of paper (blue indicator light), Standard Mode for crumbs and cereal (purple indicator light), and Powerful Mode for nuts, rocks and hard candy (red indicator light).

Xiaomi Dreame V9P ($249)

PHOTO: Xiaomi

It might be a surprise to some but Xiaomi does not only manufacture smartphones and smartphone accessories but also vacuum cleaners. The Dreame V9P is another affordable cordless vacuum cleaner, coming in at just $249.

According to Dreame, the V9P comes with a suction power of 20,000Pa, which means it's more than capable of sucking up anything from loose strands of hair to screws that might be lying around.

The V9P is able to last for 60mins on battery-saving mode and comes with a 'Smart Cool 3.0' feature to help aid in heat dissipation to ensure your vacuum cleaner doesn't heat up.

Pullman J11 Pro ($229)

PHOTO: Pullman

The Pullman J11 receives a welcome upgrade with the Pullman J11 Pro, which aside from a shift in its colour palette from red to blue, also comes with better suction power. Now, the J11 Pro has a suction power of up to 20,000Pa, as compared to the J11's 15,000Pa.

Though, apart from the improved suction power, there is not much else that sets the J11 Pro apart from its predecessor. It too comes with three different accessories to suit your vacuum cleaning needs as well as LED lights by the head of the main nozzle to help make sure you catch any dirt lying on the floor.

If you are okay with a less powerful vacuum cleaner, you can always settle for the J11 which will cost you only $179, as compared to the J11 Pro which is priced at $229.

Airbot Supersonic ($95.90)

PHOTO: Airbot

Coming in at $95.90, the Airbot Supersonic is the ideal vacuum cleaner for those looking for a budget cordless vacuum cleaner without missing out on most of the functions offered by more expensive brands.

The Airbot Supersonic might not be as light as a number of vacuum cleaners on this list, weighing 2Kg but it's suction power is more than capable of going toe to toe with them as it has a suction power of 19,000Pa.

Aside from that, it also comes with six cleaning modes, from a low-spin cleaning mode to suck up dust and dirt off your floor to a deep cleaning high-spin mode that Airbot promises is able to remove allergens, dust mites, and dandruff.

While on low-spin mode, the Airbot Supersonic is capable of running for 45 minutes before needing to be charged, while it only goes for 25 minutes while on high-spin mode. You will need to charge it for about 4 to 5 hours before it is good to go once again.

Another reason why the Airbot Supersonic is such a steal is because it offers three different nozzles for you to clean your house with: a standard floor brush, a soft brush, and an extension tube. You can choose to add on the Mite Brush if you wish to use the Supersonic to remove dust mites in your home.

Indeed, there is certainly more to vacuum cleaners than meets the eye aside from its price, with various suction power, weight, accessories and various other features to take note of. Hopefully, this list helps to narrow your search for the perfect vacuum cleaner for your home a little more, or perhaps even help you find the right one for you.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.