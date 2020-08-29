Top budget 4K TVs to beef up your console gaming experience at under $1,000

A desire for the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X game consoles demands a pretty investment, and not just for the gaming related hardware.

Once the consoles launch this holiday season, will also have to consider an investment in upgrades, most notably on the presentation from.

To be able to enjoy the console’s shiny new visuals, or even if you’re just looking to upgrade your current rig to be able to get the best out of your current consoles, your best option is to get a big screen TV for that 4K goodness.

Understandably though, TVs are somewhat of a luxury and can be quite pricey, especially if they’re capable of 4K resolution (don’t even get us started on 8K TVs, though there is definitely some demand for that).

Thankfully, 4K TVs are surprisingly much cheaper to get these days compared to a decade ago. As such, here are our top picks for budget 4K TVs you can pick up within $1,000 (remember, the more money you save up on your TV, the more you can invest in more games and peripherals for your console)!

Price: $1,799 (goes on sale at $999)

PHOTO: PRISM+

We’re kicking things off with local TV and PC monitor manufacturer PRISM+, and its new R65 65-inch TV. This behemoth is easily the largest in our list, and despite the massive usual price, it is currently going on sale at just $999, so there’s no better time than to invest in it!

This 4K TV boasts a really slim bezel that makes the picture stand out really well. Its IPS panel means it is perfect for shooters such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with lightning-fast response times and low input lag.

However, it’s more than just a one-trick pony as it also packs 1.07 billion colours, which livens up the images in cinematic titles such as Ghost of Tsushima and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Also, it comes with free delivery and assembly, and a three-year warranty to boot. What’s not to love?

Price: $459

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Don’t be fooled by its ridiculously affordable price point; the Xiaomi 4A SE offers a ton of bang for your buck. Packing a 4K UHD LED Panel in a super-slim bezel, this TV is sure to bring out the best of your games visually.

Additionally, it comes with a Cortrex A53 quad-core processor that boosts picture and sound quality even more. And all this coming at under $500 is more than just a steal.

Price: $599

PHOTO: LG

The LG UM6910 is another really solid 4K TV that boasts an IPS panel that gives it a wider viewing angle than conventional TV panels, which gives it an almost 100 per cent colour accuracy, making it great for gaming.

Additionally, its innate quad-core processor sharpens images and colour while decreasing motion blur and noise, maximising the visual fidelity of both games and movies, which makes this TV quite a versatile beast for such a low price.

Price: $649

PHOTO: Philips

Philips’ budget 4K smart TV comes with the unique Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine, which min-maxes picture quality to deliver as crisp of an image as possible.

Most significantly, it makes whites brighter and blacks darker, giving players even more of a visual edge when playing cinematic games on their consoles.

Price: $629

PHOTO: AOC

Taiwan-based AOC is another brand synonymous with really affordable and really good TVs. Its U6285 series is among the best cost-effective in this list, equipped with a 50Hz refresh rate that makes visuals look snappy and smooth.

Its Dolby Audio technology enhances sound just about enough so you won’t feel pressured to invest in a new soundbar too soon, if you’re planning on saving up.

Price: $699

PHOTO: Hisense

Hisense’s 4K offering is also a pretty solid all-rounder. Its picture quality is comparable to just about any Samsung 4K TV, owing to its quad-core processor, that boosts image fidelity quite well.

In addition, it comes with 4K upscaling, which lets you enjoy games, TV shows and movies that don’t normally support 4K at a much clearer resolution.

Price: $899

PHOTO: PRISM+

Just in case you missed out on a sale on the PRISM+ E65 above, fret not as the E43 provides pretty much the same awesomeness at a retail price of under $1,000.

Never mind the smaller frame, it’s still a really solid 4K TV, equipped with HDR, an IPS panel, Dolby Audio and a really slim bezel. You’re getting more than your money’s worth on this beast of a 43-inch 4K TV.

Price: $919

PHOTO: LG

If you haven’t noticed by now, almost all the entry-level 4K TVs here are at least 43 inches in width.

But that’s not exactly a bad thing, as you can consider it a space saver in your home, or if you’re just looking for a personal TV for your room (so you don’t have to fight over the main unit among your family members).

The LG UN7100 series is one of the more “premium” offerings on this list, mainly because it sports LG’s signature ThinQ AI technology that lets you sync it with various other LG ThinQ AI products.

It just means it carries a lot more utility over the other TVs, and still functions primarily as a really solid 4K TV for your console games. Sporting 4K upscaling, black/white noise reduction, dynamic colour, and ultra surround sound, this is quite the package deal among all the TVs here.

And for just a little over $900? It’s looking very much like a steal compared to its bigger variants.

Price: $999

PHOTO: Samsung

Rounding off the list is, surprisingly, a Samsung TV. The 43-inch variant of the TU7000 is as good as it gets for sub-$1,000 4K TVs. It boasts a really wide dynamic colour range, thanks to its signature Crystal Display, which really gets the best out of just about any game you boot up on it.

Speaking of games, it comes with a Game Enhancer mode that enhances the refresh rate significantly, minimising input lag so you can immerse yourself fully into your games.

