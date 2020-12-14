Top geeky tech upgrades to give your parents this Christmas

While you might have given your extensive wishlist to your parents to ponder over as your Christmas gifts, it is without a doubt that parents are the more mysterious bunch in the household.

Many parents will typically laugh off any offers to get them Christmas presents, and usually also shrug in vague nonchalance at wish list suggestions for them.

Maybe we could help you out with that a little. Given how we’ve constantly spent time and money to get ourselves to speed with the latest technology, it wouldn’t hurt to give our parents those geeky upgrades too.

These gadgets don’t necessarily have to be the top of the line, and their primary purpose is to do enough to make their daily lives that much more convenient.

Without further ado, here are some of our top suggestions for geeky tech upgrades for your parents this Christmas!

PHOTO: Amazon

These days, it wouldn’t be uncommon to see an e-reader in the hands of lots of young folk. The Kobo Clara HD is one of the better-quality models in the market, sporting a slim and compact form factor, as well as a colour-changing front light to suit different light situations.

Also, Kobo has the always-reliable Overdrive feature, which lets users borrow e-books from public libraries to download onto their e-readers. It’s a great way to save up especially if your parents are the frugal sort too.

PHOTO: Amazon If your parents are avid bookworms that seem to have developed bad habits of reading in low-lit areas, perhaps investing in the Energizer Reading Light will prove most useful. Compact, easy to set up, and with a long-lasting battery life of up to 25 hours, this little guy will shed some light on your old man’s/woman’s sojourns into their paper imaginations.

PHOTO: Amazon No doubt you’ve seen your parents slouching over their laptops or tablets while surfing the Net or just consuming content for hours on end. If you don’t exactly want to invest in a chiropractor because it’s just too expensive, maybe this foldable stand could help develop some good posture habits. Aside from providing some much-needed elevation for your device, it also facilitates better cooling with an outlet where the laptop or tablet would be resting.

PHOTO: Amazon We know some households are mini greenhouses, being chock full of plants and all. This AeroGarden Sprout adds a geeky twist to your parents’ gardening routine, as it utilises LED lights to facilitate photosynthesis for up to 3 plants that can be grown in it. Think of it as a fun little science experiment that your parents could try out on the side.

PHOTO: Amazon

Sure, probably every household has at least one electric drill for all the handiwork. But why not get something more portable such as this tiny cordless screwdriver?

Measuring only 8.2 inches, this little guy can certainly get the job done without much hassle thanks to its 360RPM rotation. Also, it charges via a micro-USB cable for added convenience.

PHOTO: Amazon Lately, smart plugs have become increasingly popular as more eco-friendly alternatives to various electronics that require to be plugged in as they automatically power off devices that aren’t in use, especially if they take up too much power. This smart plug by TP-Link does exactly that, and is also compatible with Amazon Echo voice control, for even greater utility in the house.

PHOTO: Amazon If your parents are constantly complaining about how small the peephole in your front door is, or if they just require a new doorbell, then the Arlo Video Doorbell might just be that refreshing new tech upgrade that they need for their front door. This literally replaces your old doorbell (which might require some cabling), but it not only acts as a doorbell with 2-way audio so you can speak to the visitor, but also a security camera as it has an in-built siren, as well as a camera that feeds directly into the free Arlo app on your smartphone. Also, it’s surprisingly not that expensive despite how much utility it offers.

PHOTO: Amazon With the 21st Century seeing the rise of wireless devices in everyday life, it’s also natural for vacuum cleaners to join the wireless club too. The Dyson V11 is the latest and greatest of its kind from the brand. It’s super lightweight compared to traditional vacuum cleaners, which makes it less of a hassle to lug around, and possesses powerful suction so you don’t have to spend time going over areas multiple times.

PHOTO: Amazon Similarly, mops and floor cleaners have now evolved over the years to incorporate electronic spinning mechanics to speed up the mopping process. Your parents might take some time getting used to this, but spend enough time with the Karcher FC 5 and they’ll probably forget what it was like to use a traditional floor cleaner. Equipped with a dual tank system that sprays water directly in front of the mop, it allows you to quickly clean up the area without having to rely on a pail.

PHOTO: Amazon Fitness trackers have become increasingly popular over the years, and for good reason. They not only tell the time, but also give you a good sense (heh) of how well your body is functioning over the course of 24 hours.

The Fitbit Sense essentially acts as your personal doctor, with a wide array of health trackers such as stress management, heart rate, skin temperature, as well as a sleep detector, to help users get the best out of their rest and maximise their personal well-being.

As our parents get older, it’s only natural to think of giving them a more comfortable life down the years. So why not start early in investing in that comfy life for them with some much-needed tech upgrades this holiday season?

Though, you might want to go through the setting up process with them for a little bit too before they can get into their shiny new tools.

In any case, happy shopping this Christmas season!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.